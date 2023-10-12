Energy Association holds meeting in Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - City, county and school leaders from oil and gas communities talked with leaders in oil production about what is impacting industry development.

The Western Dakota Energy Association met Wednesday at the Astoria Hotel in Dickinson.

Topics included maintenance of roads, expansion of schools, and workforce retention. The executive director says they will meet with state and commerce officials Thursday.

“We really need to spread the word about the good things happening in North Dakota, this idea that we’re going to end fossil fuels in the next decade or two, it’s pure fantasy,” said Geoff Simon, Western Dakota Energy Association executive director.

Simon says there will also be a panel on career academies and how they can help with the workforce.

