Energy Association holds meeting in Dickinson

Energy leaders meet in Dickinson
Energy leaders meet in Dickinson(KQCD)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - City, county and school leaders from oil and gas communities talked with leaders in oil production about what is impacting industry development.

The Western Dakota Energy Association met Wednesday at the Astoria Hotel in Dickinson.

Topics included maintenance of roads, expansion of schools, and workforce retention. The executive director says they will meet with state and commerce officials Thursday.

“We really need to spread the word about the good things happening in North Dakota, this idea that we’re going to end fossil fuels in the next decade or two, it’s pure fantasy,” said Geoff Simon, Western Dakota Energy Association executive director.

Simon says there will also be a panel on career academies and how they can help with the workforce.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
The Wood House Restaurant Bismarck
New business at Wood House space
Shooting in northwest Minot
UPDATE: Minot fatal shooting, suspect claiming self-defense
UPDATE: I-94 pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in crash in Theodore Roosevelt National Park and arrest
Davin Tukua, 16, was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.
16-year-old killed in crash hours before homecoming dance

Latest News

Angie Richman, Theodore Roosevelt National Park superintendent
TRNP superintendent talks about livestock plan, next steps
Emily and Amy Sakariassen speaking at the presentation
Mother-daughter duo investigate lost mansions in Bismarck
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Caleb Thielbar walks on the mound as Houston Astros' Jose Abreu...
José Abreu homers again to power the Astros past the Twins 3-2 and into their 7th straight ALCS
2023 solar eclipse North Dakota
Your guide to view the solar eclipse Saturday in ND, science behind eclipses | Morse Code of Weather