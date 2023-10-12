Burgum files in New Hampshire Primary

N.H. (KFYR) - Presidential candidates are flocking to New Hampshire now that the primary filing window is open. One of those is Gov.Doug Burgum, R-N.D., who filed in person this morning.

After submitting his paperwork, Burgum, who is facing an uphill climb to the GOP nomination, talked to reporters about his campaign’s strategy to stay in the GOP Presidential Race.

”People don’t know who we are. We’re the least known— If we’re polling equal to someone in New Hampshire and 100 percent of the people know them and 40 percent of the people know us, we love our position. I mean, that’s, that’s an entrepreneur’s dream for me because it means we’ve got market side, market upside for us. The more people that know us, our polling numbers go up,” said Burgum.

In order to file candidates need to meet the basic requirements to be president, fill out a one-page form, and pay a $1,000 filing fee.

Candidates have until October 27 to sign up for the primary.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.