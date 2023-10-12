Burgum blames Iran, Biden for Hamas terrorist attack in Israel

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Discussion about the ongoing war in the Middle East has found its way into American presidential politics. On Wednesday, Gov. Doug Burgum (R-N.D.), who is running for the 2024 Republican nomination, weighed in on the situation during a speech in Washington.

At the Hudson Institute, Governor Burgum accused President Biden of being “utterly unprepared” to deal our foreign adversaries. Burgum took it a step further and said the president’s policies are empowering our enemies to attack us and our allies.

“Unlike President Biden yesterday, who didn’t mention the word Iran, this is Iran’s war in Israel,” said Burgum.

Israeli officials say the death toll is more than a thousand in Israel after Hamas terrorists launched attacks over the weekend. Burgum placed blame in several places. First on Iran which funds and trains Hamas.

“Iran and its terror proxies have shown the world their true face which is pure evil,” Burgum said.

Second, he blamed President Biden for allowing Iran access to its six billion dollars, that was previously frozen, as part of a U.S.-Iran prisoner swap. The Biden Administration has said none of the money was used in the attacks.

“It’s not a coincidence that Iran would greenlight a massacre like this after getting billions of dollars out of the United States,” said Burgum.

U.S. intelligence agencies say there is no direct link tying Iran to the attacks. The governor also highlighted 84 North Dakotans, who last week traveled to the Israel for a Christian tour, who were stuck in the country. They have since fled to Jordan with the help of the State Department.

