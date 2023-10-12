Bismarck man gets probation for pleading guilty to child neglect

Bismarck man gets probation for pleading guilty to child neglect
By Bella Kraft
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who pleaded guilty to a child neglect charge will get two year’s probation.

Police say in January, 26-year-old Andrew Muehler brought his unresponsive child to the emergency room, who tested positive for THC.

Court documents state Muehler told the officers he kept his marijuana and gummies in a nightstand and his child must have eaten them.

