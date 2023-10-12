Bismarck man gets probation for pleading guilty to child neglect
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who pleaded guilty to a child neglect charge will get two year’s probation.
Police say in January, 26-year-old Andrew Muehler brought his unresponsive child to the emergency room, who tested positive for THC.
Court documents state Muehler told the officers he kept his marijuana and gummies in a nightstand and his child must have eaten them.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.