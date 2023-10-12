Attorney General Opinion: Williston Basin School District had improper discussions during 2021 executive session

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley announced that the Williston Basin School Board did not keep its discussion limited to the topics announced during an executive session involving former superintendent Jeff Thake in 2021.

In an opinion issued Thursday, Wrigley said only 14 minutes of the board’s nearly 40-minute executive session was proper, discussing negotiation strategy for a separation agreement. The rest of the time was on unrelated topics, including how to treat Thake during the process and including the preparation of a media statement.

“Even though the board met the three requirements to close the meeting for negotiation, much of the discussion during executive session was not limited to the announced topic. All discussion extraneous to the negotiation was improper within the closed executive session,” the opinion states.

Wrigley says the board is required to amend the meeting minutes to reflect the discussions that occurred during the executive session. The proper discussion can remain redacted.

The meeting called on October 22, 2021, was to have an attorney consultation for the school board to receive attorney advice and guidance on the legal risks, strengths and weaknesses of potential negotiations with the superintendent.

Thake resigned on November 10, signing a separation agreement allowing him to retain his salary and benefits through the end of April 2022.

