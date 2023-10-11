Volunteer event takes students to many places Minot

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Hundreds of high schoolers scattered about the Magic City Wednesday. Students from Central and Magic City Campus dedicated a chunk of the day to community service.

Minot High students have divided and are conquering multiple community-related projects.

Senior Addison Malchose said she’s helping people stay warm this winter by tying blankets.

“It’s warm, and I’m not freezing outside, but neither one of them is fun,” said Malchose.

Kellie Meyer, career development counselor for Minot Public Schools, said there are 2,000 kids on-campus and at more than 30 locations off-campus with their teachers. She said they’re everywhere, from grocery stores to the Roosevelt Park Zoo.

“We have individuals that are at the Souris Valley United Way, Souris Valley Animal Shelter, the airport,” said Meyer.

Meyer said some of them rotate between tying blankets to painting parking lots to making 6,000 hygiene kits. She says the items get donated to police and fire stations, domestic violence shelters and similar organizations.

“I’m getting to give back to my community,” said Malchose.

Leelee Bell, a tenth grader, said it’s also nice to be out of the classroom.

When it came to making dog toys, she said she helped her friends, because she knew what she was doing.

“I did it with my mom when I was little all the time, so I thought I could rock this one,” said Bell.

Meyer said the schools funded this through a $20,000 Choice Ready grant.

“It builds good character, teaches students to give back, and it’s just an overall good thing for them to do, and then our community benefits,” said Meyer.

She said hopefully, it makes the students feel good, too.

Meyer said it’s the second year in a row that they’ve created this exercise.

