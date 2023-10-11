Trinity partners with Blue Cross Blue Shield

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Trinity Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota have partnered for a discounted primary health insurance plan called DakotaBlue Trinity.

It’s a four-tiered system instead of an in-network or out-of-network structure that’s available for individuals or groups.

Three of the tiers allow members to see providers not participating in the partnership, but they will have higher out-of-pockets.

Dr. Greg Glasner, chief medical officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota, said this option provides a plan that’s more integrated, cheaper and convenient.

“We want to try to keep members in that market, and we want to try to keep their care local, so they don’t have to travel to get their health care,” said Glasner.

Enrollment for DakotaBlue begins in 2024.

