Trinity hospital moves its Kidney Dialysis Unit to new campus

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Trinity Health has moved its Kidney Dialysis Unit to its new medical campus in southwest Minot.

Rochelle Hudson, nurse manager at Trinity, said the space will be able to accommodate up to 14 patients at a time.

She said the new layout allows the department to work better as a team and is more patient-centered.

“The west side, there’s actual signs for them, designated parking for them,” said Hudson.

The entrance to the unit is the first canopy before the hospital entrance.

