Temperature changes can impact sorghum plants

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s starting to cool down, and the recent temperature changes can impact the state’s sorghum plants.

The plants release acid when stressed.

Stress factors include drought, frost, grazing, chemical applications and others that crush the plants releasing the acid.

The acid is most potent in the leaves cattle usually graze.

Once it’s ingested it can block body cells from receiving oxygen.

