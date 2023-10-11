State auditor waiting for more information before starting audits of Williston, Bismarck school districts

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A pair of petition audits targeting the Williston and Bismarck school districts have not started yet.

State Auditor Josh Gallion says his office will look at the Williston district’s finances for the 2021 school year, and Bismarck’s 2022 school year.

In a statement, Gallion says they are working with Williston officials to determine a time to begin the audit.

Williston Superintendent Richard Faidley says they are supplying the Auditor’s Office with the data necessary to begin.

“We’re as excited to get the audit done and over as everyone else is,” says Faidley.

Gallion says they do not have a completion date, because the office needs to review the concerns of the petitioners before they begin.

Completing the audit is necessary for the district to go out to bond for two new elementary schools. Faidley and Gallion both expect results similar to the 2020-21 audit, where Gallion found 21 areas of concern. Faidley says those issues have been addressed starting in the 2022-23 audit.

“Right now, we’re sitting very strong in our fund balances. We’re very excited to get to work on addressing some of the needs that we have in our community,” says Faidley.

Gallion says a private CPA firm is completing financial statements for the Bismarck Public School District. Gallion says he expects to receive them in November.

“Both the Bismarck Public School District and Williston Public School District are two of the largest local governments that we have in our state, so this will require time to be thorough in our work,” says Gallion in a statement.

