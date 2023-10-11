Sports Spotlight: Tom Marcis

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Saturday, Tom Marcis spent his afternoon on the touchline coaching the Legacy boys soccer team to its first-ever West Region Tournament title.

On Sunday, he was where he’s been every Sunday for the past 34 years: at the pulpit, leading Zion Lutheran Church in Worship as its senior pastor.

“It’s been an 11-year journey for Legacy. We’ve been working for 11 years to be able to be the WDA champions. These guys felt from the very beginning that they were good enough. They wanted to be able to do it, and so I was really happy for them, that after the journey as a program, that they were the ones who were actually able to win the title,” said Tom Marcis, Legacy head coach.

Marcis practices what he preaches. As a minister and a high school boys soccer coach, the majority of his time is spent serving the community.

“He’s really changed our mindsets, keeping us nice and positive throughout our season. As we move on throughout the season, we get closer and closer to each other and that’s how we build our chemistry and play well together. Seeing how we just won our first WDA Championship, I mean, we work for this, so he’s set us up for success,” said Ben McDonald, Legacy senior.

“Coaching young men at the high school level makes me a better pastor in the sense that it keeps me in touch with the world going on around us. I’m the same person when I get in the pulpit on Sunday mornings as I am when I’m on the field with them. They’re not going to hear me say anything different, they’re not going to see me act any different. That’s a part of who I am and it’s a great opportunity to be able to shape and mold young people’s lives,” said Marcis.

The Sabers will be chasing their first-ever state title as the number-one seed from the West. Like any preacher will tell you, the key to success is having faith.

Marcis: “One of the words you can use to describe what faith means is trust. On the sports field, having trust and faith in your teammates is very important. The success this team was able to put together is that they were able to trust each other on and off the field. It makes a big difference for a winning kind of culture I think.”

Liam Horner, Legacy Junior: “This team is family to me. It’s just a great thing to have that trust and to be able to rely on your next man up, those bench players, to trust them to play and to do their part. It’s a great feeling.

The Sabers open their state tournament journey with a quarter-final match-up against Red River tomorrow at noon.

