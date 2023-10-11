Soybean harvest outlook in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A lot of the world’s soybeans are grown here in North Dakota, and right now, farmers are cutting the soybean crop.

These soybeans are dried out and ready to cut, and when Jen Meyer climbed into her combine, she was optimistic.

“Compared to everything that’s been going on with the past couple of years with drought, this is beautiful to see; it’s really nice to see actually some beans going into the combine this year,” said Jen Meyer, farmer.

She farms near Baldwin.

In the northern part of the state, where there are severe drought areas, the growing season looks different.

“I think the south-central, southern parts of the state, yields are above average, and in our area, our yields are below average. You also just hope for a good average across the state,” said Chris Brossert.

Brossert farms near Wolford and is wrapping up his harvest.

Even though it’s been dry where he farms, he wasn’t late in harvesting.

He says yields vary because of differing weather and moisture patterns statewide.

The USDA says the average yield for the year is forecast at 33 bushels per acre, down two bushels from last year.

“In our area, I would say our soybean yields are roughly half of normal. So definitely the drought affected us. We had a lot of drought beans, six inches, 10 inches tall. They started to actually try to regrow after it started raining here a few weeks ago so we are dealing with green pods,” said Bossert.

He says when it’s damp in the fall, it makes it hard because farmers can’t combine.

The moisture during harvest also caused other complications.

“A lot of the wheat from last year started to sprout,” said Bossert.

That impacted some of the soybeans, which led some producers to use chemicals to dry the crop, making it ready to harvest sooner. A harvest that’s becoming more important all the time.

The North Dakota Soybean Council reports North Dakota soybean production has increased over 50 times from 1980 to 2022. And a new soybean processing plant was just built outside of Jamestown

