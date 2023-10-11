SERVPRO Athlete of the Week: Minot High’s Brayden Oswalt

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – He’s a magician.

“It’s almost magical. He dribbles through everyone,” said Dylan Helde, a senior at Minot High.

Brayden Oswalt may not tower over other players.

“He will make you look like a fool,” said Chad Oswalt, Minot High boys soccer coach.

When nobody gave him respect, he earned it.

“He’s gotten his face stepped on; he’s gotten booted by region players. I don’t think they ever gave him the respect that he deserved,” said Coach Oswalt.

Brayden finished second in the region in goals as a junior, and he took home the scoring title this year as a senior.

“You got to be ready to take the impact of somebody tackling you. You have to be strong and know it’s going to happen over and over again,” said Brayden.

Instead of getting mad, Brayden got better.

“He’s grown physicality-wise. My freshman year he was a lot weaker on the ball. Now that he’s older, he pushes people off the ball. He’s faster, obviously. Just better, all around,” said Helde.

Minot’s midfielder first earned his starting spot as an eighth grader.

“I was definitely surprised. I was not the biggest kid. I was really small. It felt good, teammates kept my head up when anything happened,” said Brayden.

Not bad, for the coach’s kid.

“The difference in Brayden as a son and as a player… he listens to his parents, does everything mom and dad wants him to do. When you see Brayden on the soccer field, he’s definitely a team player,” said Coach Oswalt, who is also Brayden’s father.

Younger players are following in his footsteps.

“People should be like him. I think he’s ready for the next level. If you want to play at the next level, watch him play and play at his level,” said Helde.

He’s leaving footprints that will last.

“His love, I hope, can be a legacy on this group. For years to come, they see that the work ethic he has goes through the Minot High boys,” said Coach Oswalt.

Brayden says he’d like to play soccer in college next year.

The Magi are the three seed from the west and will play Fargo Davies on Thursday in Bismarck.

