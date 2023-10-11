Running could be as effective as antidepressants

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A recent study says running might be as effective at treating depression as antidepressants. The researchers leading the study said they wanted to compare how exercise and antidepressants affect a person’s general health and not just their mental health.

Some people find running to be miserable, and for a long time, April Lund was one of them. However, about nine years ago, she said she decided to make a change to improve her life, and running was a big part of that. She said it helped her lose more than 100 pounds, and now, she’s trying to qualify for the Olympics.

“We do have a follow-through problem, right? Most of us do, and if we need to say ‘no’ to someone, it’s normally ourselves. So when we say ‘yes’ to ourselves, and we follow through, and we do something hard, it really helps us feel good about ourselves,” Lund said.

In the study, 141 patients were given the choice between taking 16 weeks of antidepressants or participating in 16 weeks of monitored group running sessions. The researchers running the study found that both groups experienced about the same level of benefits, with an exception: the runners’ overall health tended to benefit a bit more than those who only took antidepressants. Both Lund and suicide prevention specialist Samantha Christopherson say it’s important to remember that all aspects of your health affect one another.

“If you are depressed and are struggling, this can include a number of things like self-care activities, getting enough sleep, exercise, as well as maintaining good nutrition practices, and that’s really important for just taking care of yourself,” said Christopherson, who is the executive director of North Dakota’s American Foundation for Suicide Prevention chapter.

Running might not be for everyone, but it can be a good way to help your mind, get fit and find community. Lund recommends starting small — even just 30 seconds a day — if you want to get into running.

The researchers who ran the study say the main drawback of relying on running to help mental health was that a greater percentage of runners didn’t follow their prescribed schedule than participants who took a pill every day.

