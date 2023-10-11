ND tourists stuck in Israel scheduled to return home

Jordan border
Jordan border(KVLY)
By Reggie Yarsky
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The members of the Holy Cross church group touring Israel are all booked on flights to return home over the next few days, according to Senator Hoeven’s office and the Diocese of Fargo.

The Diocese of Fargo says everyone in the group booked their own flights out of Amman, Jordan and will arrive at different locations in the U.S. and are responsible for traveling back to Fargo on their own.

The Diocese says many in the group face upwards of 40 hours of travel to get from Jordan to the U.S., to Fargo.

Senator Hoeven’s office says in a statement:

“We’ve been working with the State Department, Father Ackerman and others to coordinate their safe return as quickly as possible. This is a welcome piece of good news as we continue to see the results of Hamas’ terrible attack against Israel. We continue to pray for the victims, offer our unequivocal support to Israel and work to contain Iran’s efforts to spread violence and hate.”

Previous coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
The Wood House Restaurant Bismarck
New business at Wood House space
Shooting in northwest Minot
UPDATE: Minot fatal shooting, suspect claiming self-defense
UPDATE: I-94 pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in crash in Theodore Roosevelt National Park and arrest
Davin Tukua, 16, was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.
16-year-old killed in crash hours before homecoming dance

Latest News

University of Jamestown
GPAC ousts University of Jamestown
State Auditor Josh Gallion
State auditor waiting for more information before starting audits of Williston, Bismarck school districts
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
US death toll in Israel-Hamas war rises to 22 as Blinken heads to Israel and US makes military moves
SERVPRO Athlete of the Week: Minot High's Brayden Oswalt
SERVPRO Athlete of the Week: Minot High’s Brayden Oswalt