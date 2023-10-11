ND tourists stuck in Israel scheduled to return home

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The members of the Holy Cross church group touring Israel are all booked on flights to return home over the next few days, according to Senator Hoeven’s office and the Diocese of Fargo.

The Diocese of Fargo says everyone in the group booked their own flights out of Amman, Jordan and will arrive at different locations in the U.S. and are responsible for traveling back to Fargo on their own.

The Diocese says many in the group face upwards of 40 hours of travel to get from Jordan to the U.S., to Fargo.

Senator Hoeven’s office says in a statement:

“We’ve been working with the State Department, Father Ackerman and others to coordinate their safe return as quickly as possible. This is a welcome piece of good news as we continue to see the results of Hamas’ terrible attack against Israel. We continue to pray for the victims, offer our unequivocal support to Israel and work to contain Iran’s efforts to spread violence and hate.”

