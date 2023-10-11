Murder conviction upheld in Minot fatal stabbing

Milo Whitetail
Milo Whitetail(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) – A 60-year-old man serving a life sentence for a 2020 fatal stabbing in Minot has lost his appeal with the North Dakota Supreme Court.

A jury convicted Milo Whitetail last July in the stabbing death of 43-year-old Eric Patterson in a north Minot hotel.

In February, the courts ordered him to serve life without the possibility of parole.

On appeal, Whitetail argued the state did not prove he acted knowing or intentionally, and that his mental state was not impacted by PTSD at the time of the murder.

In a ruling filed Wednesday, the high court ruled the state met its burden. The justices cited testimony from the state’s expert witness, a psychologist, as well as body cam footage viewed by the jury.

Previous Coverage: Life sentence handed down in emotional sentencing in Minot fatal stabbing

