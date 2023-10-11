Morton and Dunn County therapy K-9s creating a paw-sitve influence in schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many law enforcement agencies across the nation are investing in therapy K-9s. Morton County welcomed Major Teddy Hugz about a year and a half ago and now he has a brother, Finn, working at Killdeer Public Schools in Dunn County.

The two pups got to meet for the first time, and their handlers talked about how these dogs have changed how they build relationships with students.

The hallways at New Salem High School were loud and crowded.

“I screamed and I went and jumped onto the floor,” said Willow Kramer, New Salem seventh grader.

“Yeah definitely ran right over there,” said Liberty Mattson, New Salem seventh grader.

All because of two furry little helpers.

“If you couldn’t tell, my voice went like 10 octaves higher,” said Anna Engwicht, New Salem eighth grader.

“I, like, almost screamed internally and just went down and went to love the animals so much. Love them,” said Azelinee Booke, New Salem eighth grader.

Western North Dakota is now home to two therapy K-9s owned by law enforcement, Major in Morton County and Finn in Dunn County. Both are from the same breeder in Montana.

Finn started his new job this summer.

“We’re very limited on options and we thought, ‘Well, what makes people really happy all the time? Animals, dogs in particular.’ Next thing you know, Morton County Sheriff’s Office gets the first one in the state,” said Jonathan Avalos, Dunn County School Resource officer.

Major has been hanging out with Morton County students for a year and a half. His handler, Deputy Tommy, says Major helps him build relationships with students.

“We’ve been able to enter schools, and you can just see the entire student body just change for the better, a lot more happy and positive,” said Deputy Tommy.

Deputy Avalos is in his fourth year as a school resource officer. Just three months into this school year, he’s already seen Finn bring a positive change in students.

“I already had a relationship with students, but Finn has just elevated that,” said Deputy Avalos.

It’s not just the deputies noticing the positivity; the students feel it too.

“So it’s been really good. Sometimes if we are struggling through the day, we can go talk to them. If Major is here, we can go pet him. It makes the day go ten times better,” said Booke.

“Every time I see Officer Tommy, A - I get happy, and B - I give him a high-five. And Major, I just pet him,” said Engwicht.

Finn is going through basic obedience training and will soon move on to his therapy certification. Right now, he is enjoying getting to know his brother.

“A little timid. They were like ‘Oh, what is this.’ All of a sudden now, Finn is like that annoying little brother that we all have,” said Deputy Avalos.

Both Deputies hope their programs encourage other agencies in the state to look into therapy K-9s.

Major and Finn are planning more get-togethers in the future, like at a Flasher vs. Killdeer volleyball game.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.