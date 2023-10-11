Minot boys tennis aiming for team state title

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The NDHSAA boys tennis state championships start in Grand Forks Thursday.

Schools from the east region have dominated the sport for the past few decades.

Nolan Callahan and Oliver Thompson both qualified for the singles bracket.

The Magi qualified two doubles pairings for the bracket.

Thomas Griffith and Conor Odahlen are the seven seed from the west.

Grayson Schaeffer and Aidan Diehl are the WDA champions and the top seed from the west.

“Aidan is steady. He’s always been steady. If I’m playing badly, he’s always reliable. He never gets ahead of himself, he’s always just steady,” said Grayson Schaeffer, a junior.

“I bring a pretty big serve which helps for a nice put-away ball for Grayson. (Grayson helps with) height. Not much can get past him, which is nice,” said Aidan Diehl, a junior.

Even if the Magi don’t accomplish their goal of winning the team trophy, they have another shot next year.

There are no seniors on the roster, so the team should look identical next fall.

I think that’s going to help us out, not having any seniors. Knowing that we’re not going to lose any talent on our team,” said Nolan Callahan, a junior.

“Ever since I’ve been here, our goal has been to get that team title. We’ve got progress, last year we got second place. That’s a really good start. This team has a lot of new guys but after this past weekend at WDA, they showed that everyone can play at a high level,” said Schaeffer.

The Magicians play Fargo Davies in the first match of the team tournament Thursday.

The doubles and singles brackets run from Friday through Saturday.

