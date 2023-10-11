Local company looking to build oilseed crushing plant in northwestern North Dakota

Buckshot Seeds south of Sidney, M.T.
Buckshot Seeds south of Sidney, M.T.(Michael Smith | KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT
SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - A regional seed sales company operating in North Dakota and Montana is taking the first step towards developing a seed-crushing plant in northwest North Dakota.

Buckshot Seeds was recently awarded grant funding from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture and Williams County toward a feasibility study.

Buckshot Co-Owner Mark Erickson said the plant would mainly crush canola, creating a high-quality feed for cattle.

“The leftover meal is very high in protein, typically in the mid-thirties with six or eight percent fat,” said Erickson.

The oil produced from the crushed canola would be sent to overseas fish farms, which are in high demand.

Erickson adds that the plant would also be capable of crushing other seeds such as soybeans.

“Since the sugar beets left the valley here, a lot of those acres went to soybeans, so there is a substantial amount of production here,” said Erickson.

Erickson said building a crushing facility would bring new jobs to the area, while giving local farmers a nearby market to sell their crops.

“We believe in our producers, and we want to make sure that they are very profitable. We think that’s a good long-term plan for the entire area,” said Erickson.

Erickson said they hope to have a finalized plan of the facility before Thanksgiving.

