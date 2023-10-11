I-94 pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in crash in Theodore Roosevelt National Park and arrest

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - State police arrested a Minneapolis man driving a stolen vehicle after a multi-county vehicle chase.

Richardton’s Cenex store reported a gas and merchandise theft at 10:47 a.m. Tuesday.

Police used surveillance video to identify a pickup and suspect.

A Stark County deputy spotted the pickup east of Dickinson.

The officer found out the vehicle was stolen from Moorhead, Minnesota, by a license plate check.

After a high-speed chase on I-94, police successfully deployed road spikes west of Belfield.

Police say the pickup eventually entered the Painted Canyon Rest Area and then crashed into a ravine in Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

They say the driver was armed with a knife, but police took him into custody with a Taser.

Police say the suspect was later identified as 30-year-old Robert William McAloon and is facing five charges: driving under revocation, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and theft of property.

