I-94 pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in crash in Theodore Roosevelt National Park and arrest

(WSAZ)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - State police arrested a Minneapolis man driving a stolen vehicle after a multi-county vehicle chase.

Richardton’s Cenex store reported a gas and merchandise theft at 10:47 a.m. Tuesday.

Police used surveillance video to identify a pickup and suspect.

A Stark County deputy spotted the pickup east of Dickinson.

The officer found out the vehicle was stolen from Moorhead, Minnesota, by a license plate check.

After a high-speed chase on I-94, police successfully deployed road spikes west of Belfield.

Police say the pickup eventually entered the Painted Canyon Rest Area and then crashed into a ravine in Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

They say the driver was armed with a knife, but police took him into custody with a Taser.

Police say the suspect was later identified as 30-year-old Robert William McAloon and is facing five charges: driving under revocation, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and theft of property.

