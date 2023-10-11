Huge rocket motors arrive at Los Angeles museum for space shuttle Endeavour display

Trucks haul two rocket motors slowly down Figueroa Street in Los Angeles, Wednesday Oct. 11,...
Trucks haul two rocket motors slowly down Figueroa Street in Los Angeles, Wednesday Oct. 11, 2023. The giant rocket motors, required to display the retired NASA space shuttle Endeavour as if it’s about to blast off, were trucked over two days from Mojave Air and Space Port to LA’s Exposition Park.(Richard Vogel | AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two giant rocket motors required to display the retired NASA space shuttle Endeavour as if it’s about to blast off arrived Wednesday at a Los Angeles museum, completing their long journey from the Mojave Desert.

The 116-foot-long (35.3-meter) motors, which look like giant white cylinders, were trucked over two days from the Mojave Air and Space Port to LA’s Exposition Park, where the California Science Center’s Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center is being built to display Endeavour.

Donated by Northrop Grumman, the motors are the largest components of the two solid rocket boosters that would be attached to a space shuttle’s external tank to help the main engines lift the orbiter off the launch pad.

Schoolchildren were among several hundred people who watched the move — the latest spectacle in the yearslong process of preparing to put Endeavour on permanent display vertically as if it was about to blast off.

The massive shuttle was flown to Los Angeles International Airport atop a NASA Boeing 747 in 2012 and then was inched through city streets to the museum. The giant external tank arrived by barge and made a similar trip across Los Angeles.

The shuttle “stack” — assembly of the boosters, external tank and orbiter — will be completed before construction of the rest of the museum is finished around it.

Endeavour flew 25 missions before NASA’s three-decade space shuttle program ended in 2011.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
The Wood House Restaurant Bismarck
New business at Wood House space
Shooting in northwest Minot
UPDATE: Minot fatal shooting, suspect claiming self-defense
I-94 pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in crash in Theodore Roosevelt National Park and arrest
Davin Tukua, 16, was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.
16-year-old killed in crash hours before homecoming dance

Latest News

FILE - Police said the boy, then 12, shot the victim several times with an AR-style rifle in...
13-year-old Texas boy convicted of murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., speaks during a medal ceremony for Cpl. Waverly B. Woodson Jr.,...
A Black medic wounded on D-Day honored for treating dozens of troops under enemy fire
A funeral service had just ended when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden...
Cemetery worker trapped in open grave rescued
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
US death toll in Israel-Hamas war rises to 22 as Blinken heads to Israel and US makes military moves
SERVPRO Athlete of the Week: Minot High's Brayden Oswalt
SERVPRO Athlete of the Week: Minot High’s Brayden Oswalt