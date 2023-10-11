How a regular heart screening led to one North Dakotan getting a quadruple bypass surgery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The CDC says heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. This includes conditions like heart attacks, arrhythmia and heart failure. Routine screenings can help you stay on top of your health, and for one North Dakotan, it led to a quadruple bypass surgery.

Back in February, Marcel Bourgois’ wife had a heart calcium score test done. Hers came back perfect, and Bourgois said she urged him to get it done as well.

While his results were high, originally he and his care team thought medication would be enough treatment. However, after being referred to specialists and having an angiogram done, or an x-ray for blood vessels, he got a call from Dr. Charles Lenz at Sanford about the severity of his diagnosis.

“Leading up to it, I had no symptoms, I felt perfectly fine — or I thought I was perfectly fine — and feeling good,” Bourgois said.

He underwent quadruple bypass surgery on May 24. He said after his recovery, he began to feel more energetic.

”Now I have more energy. I didn’t know what was missing, but now I feel better,” said Bourgois.

Since his surgery, Bourgois said he and his wife have encouraged their friends to get heart screenings as well, which resulted in one of his friends going on medication for high cholesterol.

“It’s pretty much a good idea for anybody between the ages of 40 and 75, but it’s especially good for people who have a family history, if you have high blood pressure or high cholesterol, if you have diabetes and if you’re a smoker. Those are the biggest risk factors that would push me to say, ‘Gosh, we should think about checking out your heart,’” said Dr. Lenz.

Bourgois said he’s been doing well since the surgery. He even attended a PINK concert in August.

Dr. Lenz said an angiogram should cost around $25 for most patients.

