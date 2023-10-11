GPAC ousts University of Jamestown

University of Jamestown
University of Jamestown(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Great Plains Athletic Conference announced University of Jamestown will no longer be a member.

In a statement released Wednesday, the GPAC said, “UJ is actively pursuing membership in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) and NCAA Division II.”

The dismissal is effective at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

“The University of Jamestown has been a good member of the GPAC since they joined the league in 2018,” said Northwestern College President Greg Christy, Chair of the GPAC Council of Presidents. “We wish them all the best as they continue to pursue an opportunity to join the NSIC and a move to NCAA Division II.”

