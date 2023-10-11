A Flight to Remember: Father and daughter share military service

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Earlier this month, more than 100 North Dakota veterans traveled to Washington, D.C. on the Western North Dakota Honor Flight.

Every veteran on that trip carried with them their own personal story of sacrifice, loss, heartbreak and now, healing.

For the next several weeks, we’ll be hearing more from a few of those heroes.

We begin with Gary Fuchs and his daughter Becky Manahan, father and daughter veterans.

These binders hold six years of memories. They contain every letter Becky Manahan wrote and every email she sent while enlisted in the Army. Her mom saved everything, but this is the first time Manahan has seen the binders.

Reading these letters and looking at the photos takes her right back to her days in the Army.

Manahan enlisted in the Army in her junior year of high school.

“I was 17. So, my parents had to reluctantly sign for me,” she recalled.

A month after graduation, she headed to basic training. Six months later, she was off to Germany, then Kosovo and finally Iraq.

Father and daughter veterans: Gary Fuchs and Becky Manahan (Courtesy of Becky Manahan)

“The 9/11 attacks happening while we were in Germany, it changed the dynamic of everything,” Manahan said.

Manahan spent just over a year in Iraq. A big part of what kept her going were the letters and packages from home.

“I don’t think many people realize what a piece of mail can do when you’re homesick,” she said. “My dad was so great at sending packages to me.”

Her dad, Gary Fuchs, says it was the least he could do. He, too, remembers getting care packages from home.

“I got chocolate cake, homemade bread and homemade jelly,” he remembered.

Fuchs was drafted into the Army in 1967. He feels lucky he was stationed in Germany, rather than Vietnam.

“My mother always said, ‘Be proud of what you do,’” he said.

To this day, Fuchs is proud of his service, and he’s continued to serve as an active member of the American Legion for more than 50 years.

“That’s a pretty big part of my life,” Fuchs said.

He’s also proud of his daughter for carrying on this family tradition of military service.

In fact, his proudest moments include marching together with his daughter in the Washburn Memorial Day Parade and participating in the Western North Dakota Honor Flight.

“It’s a very worthwhile trip,” Fuchs said.

Experiences that will forever connect this father and daughter and strengthen their love of this country.

The father and daughter are both listed on the Veterans’ Memorial in Washburn.

Manahan says the very best thing we can do to support those serving is to send them mail. She says letters of support are always welcome, and so is food along with things like air fresheners, lotion and anything that can help bring a sense of home and comfort.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.