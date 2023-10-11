Federal Reserve bank head talks with Your News Leader on state of economy

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis discussed the state of our economy with community members in Minot Tuesday.

Economist Neel Kashkari held a town hall forum on the Minot State campus, where he answered questions from college students and local leaders about interest rates and other topics.

Your News Leader talked with Kashkari about how the conflict will impact the U.S. economy.

He said the loss of human life is foremost, and echoed sentiments from other commodity experts we spoke with this week on how it could throw oil markets into turmoil, similar to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He added it’s a bit early to tell how big the impact will be.

“So far, the price response is more muted after the Hamas invasion of Israel, but I think it’s still early days. So we have to watch what happened there, but it’s really going to be through oil and gas as the first place it hits back here,” said Kashkari.

We also asked Neel Kashkari how he thought the current leadership void in the U.S. House would impact the economy.

Kashkari said the Fed typically stays out of politics, and remained focused on lowering inflation and job market numbers.

“We’re focused on what do we have to do with the tools that we have to achieve our goals and leaving Congress and hopefully the American people to sort out the political side of the house,” he said.

Kashkari said he also took part in a discussion earlier in the day with leaders in the energy sector.

The Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank is one of 12 such banks in the country.

