Court records: Trial in case of Anita Knutson killing set for mid-July

Anita Knutson
Anita Knutson(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The person charged in the 2007 killing of Minot college student Anita Knutson will stand trial beginning July 15, 2024, in Minot, according to online records.

Online records indicate the courts scheduled the trial for 36-year-old Nichole Rice to run July 15 through Aug. 2, as “priority #1, date certain.”

Late last month, Rice appeared for a pretrial conference in the case, at which point her attorney Philip Becher filed to dismiss the charge.

A motion to extend the deadline for the state to respond to the defense’s motion has also been filed with the court.

A hearing on the motion to dismiss has yet to be scheduled.

