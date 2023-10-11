Class A & 9-Man Football Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, there was a tie for the number one spot in the 9-Man Football Poll. This week, Sargent County is on top by itself. South Border is second. Four teams are getting first-place votes from the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison is ranked number one in Class A.

Class-A Football Poll

1. Velva-D-A-G (13) — 8-0 Record —78 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Kindred (4) — 7-0 Record — 68 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Dickinson Trinity — 8-0 Record — 51 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Langdon Area-E-M — 8-0 Record — 41 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Central Cass — 6-1 Record — 14 pts — Last week: 5th

Others Receiving Votes: Shiloh Christian (7-1)

9-Man Football Poll

1. Sargent County (8) — 8-0 Record — 69 pts — Last week: 1st-Tie

2. South Border (6) — 8-0 Record — 64 pts — Last week: 1st-Tie

3. New Rockford-S-M (1) — 7-0 Record — 47 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Westhope-N-G (1) — 8-0 Record — 41 pts — Last week: 4th

5. North Prairie — 7-1 Record — 20 pts — Last week: 5th

