Burgum to formally file for New Hampshire primary this week

CONCORD, N.H. (KMOT/KFYR) – As expected, Doug Burgum plans to file for the New Hampshire Republican primary later this week.

The North Dakota Governor and presidential candidate plans to file his candidacy Thursday morning, according to a release from his campaign.

The filing with the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office is part of a flurry of campaign stops in the Granite State aimed at building his name recognition.

Last week, while hosting Recovery Reinvented in Minot with First Lady Kathryn Burgum, the Governor said he was confident he could crack the top four in the Iowa Caucus, and remained bullish on his chances in New Hampshire.

“And in New Hampshire, you know, we’ve got a shot in New Hampshire, coming in second in New Hampshire. And don’t let anybody tell you that we don’t. That’s a definite possibility,” said Burgum.

The Iowa Republican Caucus is Jan. 15, 2024, and the New Hampshire primary will take place shortly after that.

Burgum still needs to meet fundraising and polling criteria to make the Nov. 8 debate stage in Miami. Earlier this week Your News Leader reported that the Governor was sending $20 gas cards to new donors to cross the 70,000-donor threshold.

As of Monday, four candidates had met all qualifications for the debate — former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and Nikki Haley, former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, according to Politico.

