Burgum files for Nevada GOP caucus, days after state’s primary

RENO, Nev. (KMOT/KFYR) – Doug Burgum has joined a growing list of Republican presidential candidates who have filed for a special caucus being held by the Nevada GOP.

The state’s Republican party has announced intentions to hold its own caucus and only honor the results of said caucus, rather than the state’s primary.

Earlier this week, the Associated Press reported that the Nevada Secretary of State’s office would still hold a Republican primary in early February, separate from the party’s caucus, due to a state law that requires a primary if two or more candidates register for it.

The party announced Wednesday on social media that North Dakota’s Governor had filed for the “First in the West” caucus.

The AP report indicates that former President Donald Trump and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have committed to the state party’s caucus.

Burgum’s campaign announced that the governor plans to formally file for New Hampshire’s Republican primary Thursday morning. His filing will come amid a flurry of campaign stops in the Granite State, aimed at improving name recognition in the critical early primary for candidates.

Burgum also made a foreign policy speech at the Hudson Institute in Washington, regarding the U.S.’ relationship with Iran, in light of the ongoing conflict in Israel. Our Gray Washington Bureau will have coverage of Burgum’s speech Wednesday night.

