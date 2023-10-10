Williston Square sees opening of new roads, officials continuing search for new businesses

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston city officials celebrated the latest update to the Williston Square Development, the area that used to be the old Sloulin Airport.

While the wait for new businesses continues at Williston Square, it doesn’t mean progress has halted. In fact, the city completed some infrastructure projects, including new roads into the square.

Until this week, the only way to access Slim Chickens or Genesis at the square was through Highway 2, which can be a haul for people in western Williston. With the opening of 9th Avenue West and 31st Street West, drivers now have easier access without having to drive on Williston’s busiest road.

“I smile every time I look at these roads because it didn’t take us decades to do this. This is a ten-year project, and I can’t wait for the next five to see what is actually going to happen here,” says Williston Mayor Howard Klug.

City Administrator Shawn Wenko says the roads and the entrances to Williston Square play a role in attracting new businesses to the development. Recently, Wenko says the city is marketing packages to more than 600 commercial and real estate developers. The focus is to get proposals for a grocery store, fast food restaurants, retail and a housing subdivision.

“We would like to see a lot of interest and commitments going into 2024 and get some things closed out,” says Wenko.

While they look for newcomers, several announced businesses are still waiting to go vertical. Wenko says the hope is to begin construction on Taco Bell next spring. There are no timelines set for when construction will start on Sanford Health’s clinic or when Bethel Home will break ground on its new facility.

As for more infrastructure, the next big project for Williston Square will be to realign the Highway 2 and 26th Street West intersection to send more traffic into the square. Wenko said designs on that are planned for next year, with construction slated for 2025.

