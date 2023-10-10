Trial for Williston man charged with attempted murder moved to 2024

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man charged with attempted murder last year will have to wait until next June for his day in court.

Police say Casey Heller attacked two individuals with a knife on Highway 1804 and 132nd Lane Northwest last November.

Police say Heller and the victims knew each other.

The trial was set for October 23, but was moved back after both the prosecution and defense requested more time for discovery.

Now, it will be a five-day trial starting June 3, 2024.

Heller is also charged with aggravated assault.

