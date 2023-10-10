Sweater Weather Reading Challenge inspires all ages to read this winter

A person reading in the Minot Public Library
A person reading in the Minot Public Library(Haley Burchett | KMOT-TV)
By Haley Burchett
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - From Oct. 1 through Feb. 28, the challenge invites all ages to read with the chance to win prizes.

There are two parts, first, the 20-minute daily reading challenge.

Each time you enter 20 minutes in the mobile beanstack app, it increases your chances of winning a prize at the end of the month.

The second part of the challenge involves a variety of genres.

The more genres you read, the greater your chance to win!

Children’s librarian Randi Monley said that as children read, they are sounding out new words and increasing their vocabulary.

As for teens, the important thing is to keep them invested.

“We know that getting them to try something new is a little hard, and we want to give them that little push to try,” said Pam Carswell, teen librarian for Minot Public Library.

“Studies have shown that reading will, it helps decrease stress and it helps with encouraging empathy, so it’s really important to continue to read into adulthood,” said Emily Ostlund, adult services librarian for Minot Public Library.

The monthly reading themes are:

  • October: Hallo-Read
  • November: Slice of Reading
  • December: Holidays Around the World
  • January: Game Time
  • February: For the Love of Reading

