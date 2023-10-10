Perpetual Adoration at Holy Cross in West Fargo until group returns home from Israel

Perpetual Adoration at Holy Cross Church in West Fargo.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo is praying for the safe return of a group of people visiting the Holy Land when war broke out between Israel and Hamas.

Holy Cross Church in West Fargo is hosting perpetual Adoration in the parish chapel beginning Tuesday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Adoration will continue until the group in the Holy Land arrives home safely. To sign up for an Adoration hour, call Holy Cross at 701-282-7217.

Bishop John Folda issued the following statement concerning diocesan pilgrims in the Holy Land:

“We are monitoring the situation and praying for our Holy Land pilgrims from the Diocese of Fargo. On Sunday the Diocese of Fargo contacted the State Department with all the names of those in the pilgrimage group. We have also been in contact with Senator Cramer and Governor Burgum. I have talked by phone with Fr. Ackerman and Fr. Braun, and they both said that the group is safe. They were able to visit holy sites yesterday and today in Bethlehem and Jerusalem, and now are waiting to arrange their travels plans back to Fargo. We will continue to pray for their safe return and for a peaceful end to this violence in the Holy Land.”

The group arrived at the Tel Aviv airport on Tuesday, October 3, and arrived to Bethlehem on Saturday. The group is scheduled to come home Thursday as previously scheduled; though we’re told many are growing more concerned and trying to get out earlier.

The group includes 84 tourists from Holy Cross in West Fargo, Holy Family in Grand Forks and St. Anthony’s in Fargo.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

