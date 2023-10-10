People released from prison find barriers when looking for housing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Justice Department reports more than 650,000 ex-offenders are released from prison each year. After they leave, they face housing challenges because a criminal history limits the number of places willing to rent to them.

When doors close, it can be hard for those on the inside to picture a life outside the prison walls, but 95 percent of all state and federal prisoners will be released at some point.

“When you’re reentering society from prison there are multiple barriers that pop up. Housing is literally, in my opinion, the most difficult barrier to overcome and if not the most important,” said Nate Mickelson, prison reentry manager at Ministry on the Margins.

One person we spoke with said the problems start immediately, with the application process. He spoke about his struggle to find housing after he was released. He wished not to be identified for this story.

Mickelson says the initial application process can be hard for ex-offenders. He says it can take anywhere from two to eight months on average for them to find permanent housing.

“They’re scared, they’re worried, they’re anxious. The biggest fear for a lot of them is not being able to provide for their families,” said Mickelson.

Even when previously incarcerated individuals find a place willing to rent to them, there are still challenges, like having enough money for a deposit and rent.

“The second place said, ‘yeah, but you have to have a certain amount.’ That’s kind of the other kicker. A lot of people don’t have that much money sitting around,” said our anonymous source.

Lack of a job or funds can present rental companies and landlords with red flags.

“Tell me how difficult is it for you to maintain a job if you don’t have a place to live. It’s pretty self-explanatory,” said Mickelson.

United Way, Salvation Army, Aid Incorporated and Ministry on the Margins offer services to help people find shelter in the Bismarck-Mandan Community, but they’re stretched thin.

Luckily the man we talked to only had to wait about two weeks before finding a place willing to rent to him. Some of his friends say it took months.

“Having a place to call a home is beneficial because then you have somewhere you can always go to. Even if you don’t have a job right away, you still have that place,” said our anonymous source.

Mickelson says when his clients get housing, it helps empower them to tackle other barriers, such as finding a job and getting on with their lives.

Ministry on the Margins, Burleigh and Morton County Housing Authorities and United Way Center for Opportunity all offer help for those with criminal records looking to find housing.

