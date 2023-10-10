One of last Tulsa Race Massacre survivors dies

Hughes Van Ellis died Monday morning at the age of 102.
Hughes Van Ellis died Monday morning at the age of 102.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the last three known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa, Race Massacre has died.

Hughes Van Ellis died Monday morning at the age of 102.

The World War II veteran died in Denver, where he lived for many years.

Ellis was a few months old when he and his sister Viola Fletcher were taken from Tulsa as their family fled from racial violence.

In June 1921, a white mob targeted Black residents and destroyed Tulsa’s Black Wall Street district.

Nearly 300 people were killed, and more than 1,000 homes were destroyed.

The last two remaining survivors are Ellis’ 109-year-old sister Fletcher and 108-year-old Lessie Benningfield Randle.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in northwest Minot
Minot Police investigating shooting, suspect in custody
Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
$150k Powerball winner drawn in Dickinson
$150K Powerball winner drawn in Dickinson, ND
Man accused of squatting at the Grand Stay Motel in Valley City, ND.
Valley City Police looking for man squatting in motel room
Tammy Czapiewski and her daughter Addison
The story behind Addison’s Law in ND

Latest News

Police and civilian volunteers are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy after he reportedly...
Search continues in Michigan for missing 3-year-old boy with special needs
FILE - Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg appears during his...
Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial resuming with ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg on the witness stand
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 10/09/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 10/09/2023