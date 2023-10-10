New US Supreme Court session looks at Second Amendment case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The United States Supreme Court is taking up yet another Second Amendment case during its new session that began last Monday.

The United States Supreme Court began hearing cases last week as its new session started. Although there are many major cases hitting the court, one that’s catching attention in North Dakota is United States vs. Rahimi, which is looking at the amendment to the Federal Firearms Act of 1994. That act prohibits people with domestic violence restraining orders from owning firearms. The question under review is whether that violates the Second Amendment.

“The court is going to have to get to the issue of whether the Constitution forbids that, or does it permit it under certain circumstances. It’s possible they could alter the landscape by demanding a more individual determination, not simply per se prohibition based on that conviction,” said North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

The Abused Adult Resource Center is concerned that if this case passes it could cause domestic violence to ramp up.

“Increased lethality. We could see increased risk, additional need for assistance like emergency shelter, and additional calls for assistance from law enforcement because of the added level of fear,” said Courtney Monroe Ryckman, direct services supervisor with the Abused Adult Resource Center.

The AARC says in North Dakota, domestic violence protection orders have been in place since the 1980s, prohibiting perpetrators from possessing firearms. Attorney General Wrigley says the case before the Supreme Court does raise the question of whether these people’s constitutional rights are being violated.

“How, if at all, can those constitutional protections, how can they be encroached by a legislature? Usually, in these matters there is a balance,” said Wrigley.

Although the AARC can’t speak to why this issue keeps coming up, they can say that as it comes up it creates greater risk for victims because it often emboldens offenders, and Ryckman says it sends a message to victims that their safety and rights aren’t as valued as their abusers.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on November 7.

