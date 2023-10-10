New business at Wood House space

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It looks like a new restaurant will be taking over a large portion of the space in the old Wood House burger joint on State Street in Bismarck.

CRA Group Broker and part owner Kristyn Steckle confirmed a new Japanese and Asian restaurant will be taking up the large restaurant and kitchen area on the north side of the building.

She says construction there has begun for the new spot but can’t release more details just yet.

She does say the owner says they’re looking to open sometime at the beginning of 2024.

