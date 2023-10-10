New business at Wood House space

The Wood House Restaurant Bismarck
The Wood House Restaurant Bismarck(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It looks like a new restaurant will be taking over a large portion of the space in the old Wood House burger joint on State Street in Bismarck.

CRA Group Broker and part owner Kristyn Steckle confirmed a new Japanese and Asian restaurant will be taking up the large restaurant and kitchen area on the north side of the building.

She says construction there has begun for the new spot but can’t release more details just yet.

She does say the owner says they’re looking to open sometime at the beginning of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in northwest Minot
UPDATE: Minot fatal shooting, suspect claiming self-defense
Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
$150k Powerball winner drawn in Dickinson
$150K Powerball winner drawn in Dickinson, ND
Tammy Czapiewski and her daughter Addison
The story behind Addison’s Law in ND
ND Tourists stuck in Bethlehem
ND tourists stuck in Bethlehem amid Israeli-Hamas war says they’re anxious but making the most of their time

Latest News

A sign reading "No CO2, no eminent domain" stands along a rural road east of Bismarck, N.D., on...
Major Navigator CO2 pipeline project is on hold while the company reevaluates the route in 5 states
Jordan border
Update: Local tour group makes it to Jordan just hours before border closes
Softwave Therapy at CornerStone Chiropractic in Minot
Cornerstone Chiropractic relocates after 20+ years and offers new service
A person reading in the Minot Public Library
Sweater Weather Reading Challenge inspires all ages to read this winter