ND tourist group now in Jordan according to Hoeven statement

Jordan border
Jordan border(KVLY)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The group of 84 tourists from North Dakota that were traveling in Bethlehem when the Israel-Hamas war broke out are now in Jordan according to a statement released by Senator John Hoeven.

In his statement, Hoeven says he has been working with the State Department to assist in securing flights out of the region for the group.

Hoeven says he spoke with Father Phil Ackerman of Holy Cross Catholic Church directly to help coordinate the group’s route home.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the group told us the Diocese has been able to stay connected with the members via phone calls and text and is praying for the group as well as those impacted in the Middle East.

Previous coverage:

