ND to lower flags for victims of attacks in Israel
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff from sunrise Wednesday, Oct. 11, until sunset Friday, Oct. 13, as a mark of respect for the victims of the attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists.
The Governor’s Residence also will be lit in blue and white, the colors of the Israeli flag, to show support for the Israeli people.
The statement reads:
“North Dakota joins the international community in condemning these horrific acts of violence against our allies in Israel. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of those Americans who have been killed and all the victims of this brutal war waged by Hamas,” Burgum said. “We also pray for those North Dakotans trying to come home from Israel and we continue to urge the State Department to assist with their safe return. By lowering the flags and illuminating the Governor’s Residence in the colors of the Israeli flag, we show respect for the victims and solidarity with our democratic allies as they face unspeakable atrocities. Hamas, Iran and all others responsible must be held to full account for these heinous acts of aggression.”
