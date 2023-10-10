Minot Police investigating shooting, suspect in custody
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place in the northwest part of town around 6 p.m. Monday.
Details are limited including the specific location of the shooting and the circumstances leading up to it, but police said a suspect is in custody.
Investigators said the victim was transported to Trinity Hospital. Their status is unclear.
This is a developing story. Your News Leader will update you as we learn more.
