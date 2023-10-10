Minot Police investigating shooting, suspect in custody

Shooting in northwest Minot
Shooting in northwest Minot(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place in the northwest part of town around 6 p.m. Monday.

Details are limited including the specific location of the shooting and the circumstances leading up to it, but police said a suspect is in custody.

Investigators said the victim was transported to Trinity Hospital. Their status is unclear.

This is a developing story. Your News Leader will update you as we learn more.

Facebook Live on the scene at 8:30 p.m. Monday

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Memorial Highway
Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Mandan Friday
Saturday arrival in Bethlehem
Local tour group stuck in Bethlehem as Israel-Hamas war rages on
Yogi the bear, a longtime resident of John Ball Zoo in Michigan, has died.
Yogi the bear, a longtime zoo resident, has died
North Dakota, Montana leaders react to attacks on Israel
North Dakota, Montana leaders react to attacks on Israel
Man accused of squatting at the Grand Stay Motel in Valley City, ND.
Valley City Police looking for man squatting in motel room

Latest News

Facebook Live on the scene at 8:30 p.m. Monday
Shooting in northwest Minot Monday evening
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10,...
New US Supreme Court session looks at Second Amendment case
Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike, at...
US begins delivering munitions to Israel as the American death toll rises to 11 in Hamas attacks
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 10/09/23