Minot Police investigating shooting, suspect in custody

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place in the northwest part of town around 6 p.m. Monday.

Details are limited including the specific location of the shooting and the circumstances leading up to it, but police said a suspect is in custody.

Investigators said the victim was transported to Trinity Hospital. Their status is unclear.

This is a developing story. Your News Leader will update you as we learn more.

Facebook Live on the scene at 8:30 p.m. Monday

