Minot PD asking for public’s help in locating missing woman

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) – Minot Police are asking the for public’s help to find a missing woman.

Police say 18-year-old Alyssa Lee Nolte was last seen walking near 37th Ave SE, Minot on Sunday, Oct. 8, around 8 p.m.

Nolte is 5′7′' and has brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink or red sweater, red tennis shoes and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Minot Police Department at 701-852-0111.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.