Man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for role in drug trafficking

Man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for role in drug trafficking
Man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for role in drug trafficking(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

N.D. (KFYR) - A Michigan man will serve 15 years in federal prison for helping traffic oxycodone and fentanyl-laced pills into North Dakota.

Prosecutors say since 2017, 29-year-old Devonsha Dabney was leading the pill operations in the state that targeted Bismarck, Minot, Fort Berthold and Spirit Lake Indian Reservations.

Dabney pleaded guilty to continuing criminal enterprise.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in northwest Minot
UPDATE: Minot fatal shooting, suspect claiming self-defense
Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
$150k Powerball winner drawn in Dickinson
$150K Powerball winner drawn in Dickinson, ND
Tammy Czapiewski and her daughter Addison
The story behind Addison’s Law in ND
ND Tourists stuck in Bethlehem
ND tourists stuck in Bethlehem amid Israeli-Hamas war says they’re anxious but making the most of their time

Latest News

Jordan border
ND tourist group now in Jordan according to Hoeven statement
Inmates at ND State Penitentiary
People released from prison find barriers when looking for housing
US and Israeli flags
ND to lower flags for victims of attacks in Israel
Jordan border
Update: Local tour group makes it to Jordan just hours before border closes
City leaders celebrate the opening of 33rd Street
Williston Square sees opening of new roads, officials continuing search for new businesses