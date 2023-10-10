Man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for role in drug trafficking

N.D. (KFYR) - A Michigan man will serve 15 years in federal prison for helping traffic oxycodone and fentanyl-laced pills into North Dakota.

Prosecutors say since 2017, 29-year-old Devonsha Dabney was leading the pill operations in the state that targeted Bismarck, Minot, Fort Berthold and Spirit Lake Indian Reservations.

Dabney pleaded guilty to continuing criminal enterprise.

