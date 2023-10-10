Jury trial for Williston man reset following mistrial last month

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A jury trial will start again for a Williston man charged with attempted murder.

Court documents say Jurique Pinnock crouched beside his car with a gun and opened fire into a car entering the ARCO gas station in Williston.

Pinnock told law enforcement he recognized the car he shot at.

Officers say they found the car with multiple bullet holes.

A mistrial was declared on September 25 after some members of the jury pool saw the affidavit, which was left visible on a chair.

His trial is now set for October 23.

