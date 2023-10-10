Jury trial for Williston man reset following mistrial last month
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A jury trial will start again for a Williston man charged with attempted murder.
Court documents say Jurique Pinnock crouched beside his car with a gun and opened fire into a car entering the ARCO gas station in Williston.
Pinnock told law enforcement he recognized the car he shot at.
Officers say they found the car with multiple bullet holes.
A mistrial was declared on September 25 after some members of the jury pool saw the affidavit, which was left visible on a chair.
His trial is now set for October 23.
