Fargo resident looks to collect 1,000 copies of ‘Wedding Crashers’

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “I found 25 copies at Used-A-Bit on 45th and asked how much it was. They said a quarter a pop. I walked away with a pretty good amount there,” says Sable Sky Atelier.

That’s what kick-started her massive collection of the 2005 smash hit, rom-com ‘Wedding Crashers’.

“It turned into a couple copies, more than anticipated,” she says.

Right now, Sable Sky is sitting at 517 copies. Most all of the copies are on DVD. Sable Sky says, she has one Blu-ray & two UMD copies. To work to collect 1,000 copies of a movie, you’ve got to really like the film, right? Well, she’s never seen it! “At 1,000 I’m going to finally watch it,” she says.

Sable Sky has gotten copies from as far as Australia. The fan who sent it actually bought the copy from Japan to get it sent over. Sable Sky says, the fan told her it was cheaper to send it that way.

“I actually can’t find anything on this. I’m not even sure if this is a real printed copy. I think someone actually may have just made this one,” she says.

Some fans get creative when they send copies to her.

“A fan from Bismarck gave this to me for a t-shirt, along with a bottle of orange juice. They drew it themselves. I just love the way he looks like Michael Myers,” she says.

People are sending more than just copies of the film.

“This is a painting that was sent in of Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn as conjoined twins,” says Sable Sky.

Some fans hide stickers in the cases as a surprise or write letters. One of those is written entirely in ‘pirate code’:

“We’ve hath heard thy plight regarding they palmy needeth f’r wedding crasheth’r dvds.

within this package thee shall findeth a m’re few to addeth to they collection.

i supp’rt they endeav’rs and wisheth to off’r thee assistance in these trying times.

i desire this parcel finds thee well and thee has’t the most wondorous of days.”

Others are finding the collection gives inspiration.

“I got one from someone out in New York who says, their daughter is trans and it’s inspiring to see someone who is trans putting themselves out there in this way,” says Sable Sky.

After collecting for around a year and a half, the letters and support are part of why she keeps going at it.

“This thing is absolutely littered with notes about how much a silly little collection has meant to them. It’s something to follow, something wholesome,” she says.

When she hits 1,000 and finally watches ‘Wedding Crashers’, there’s no for sure on what’s next for her or for the large amount of copies.

“As soon as it hits 1,000, I want to move onto a different bit. I’m not sure what that one’s going to be. Hopefully it doesn’t take years,” she says.

“It’s a fun hobby. It ain’t hurting nobody, except people who want to get in the secondhand market for these things. I’m definitely going to hurt them,” she says.

Sable Sky tells us, if the Fargo Theatre gets on board, she’d want to have a showing of ‘Wedding Crashers’ there. She’s also hoping to potentially get in touch with a publicist to get one of the actors from the movie to come out for that showing.

If you want to help contribute to Sable Sky’s collection, here is the address to her PO box:

Sable Sky

PO Box 2907

Fargo, ND 58108

