Cornerstone Chiropractic relocates after 20+ years and offers new service

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Life can be tough for those with chronic pain and nervous system complications, and finding natural options for pain management and healing can feel impossible.

JoAnn Fries has been an amputee for more than twenty years.

Due to overuse, the healing process following surgery was slow.

She heard about Softwave Therapy through a friend and sought out CornerStone Chiropractic Clinic in Minot for help.

Softwave is the use of sound waves to stimulate the body’s own healing ability.

“I’ve become stronger, and I feel like I’m going to be more independent, longer, as I am aging. He’s been a great, great help to me,” said Fries.

Jerry and Wendy Massey drive more than three hours from Montana, just to receive treatment from CornerStone.

Jerry couldn’t lift his neck without his arm going totally numb.

In the beginning, Jerry was unable to work and walk without severe pain.

“I was back to work right away when we got back, I wish we actually lived up here where we could make more appointments and keep it going,” said Jerry.

The Masseys said their stories are miraculous and that they are happy to drive more than six hours each time to receive treatment.

They said for this care, they go all out and it’s worth it.

“After the treatments of the first two weeks, I noticed such a huge difference in my anxiety, my nervous system. I just felt so calm, I couldn’t believe how new I felt. I don’t remember ever feeling as good as I am now,” said Wendy.

CornerStone has been in Minot for 23 years and just recently opened a brand-new facility.

The doctors said their patients deserve next-level care.

“We wanted to have a facility that represented that to the next level from where we were. That’s why we invested in this,” said Dr. Willy Fielhaber, chiropractor and owner of CornerStone Chiropractic.

For those interested in internal, natural forms of healing and other services provided at CornerStone, please call their office at 701-852-2800 to schedule a discovery session.

According to Dr. Fielhaber, Softwave sound waves block inflammatory pain receptors, which gives people relief sooner rather than later.

He said he feels the best part about Softwave is that the body recognizes when those sound waves have been used in an area of the body and can recognize trauma there.

He explained that the sound waves tend to vibrate the cells that have been damaged. When the body’s healing ability recognizes trauma, the body sends stem cells to that area to heal that tissue. He also explained that stem cells are like building blocks in your body that become new tissue.

What he and his partners found out through their patients is that Softwave puts a target area over the section being treated. The body then sends a higher percentage of stem cells to that area to heal that tissue and it is a form of internal, natural healing.

CornerStone doctors and staff believe the body has a tremendous ability to heal itself and Softwave therapy helps fast-track the healing process for ailments people don’t even realize they can heal from.

