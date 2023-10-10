Burdick Expressway bridge in Minot closed Tuesday and Wednesday as project wraps up

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Motorists in Minot who use the Burdick Expressway bridge during the day may have to find a different route Tuesday and Wednesday, as crews put the finishing touches on a months-long renovation project.

The city of Minot said the bridge will be closed to traffic 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

The city indicated that crews will be working on lighting, expansion joints, cleaning and striping.

Drivers should use Valley Street and 9th Street SE as a detour during these hours.

The bridge has been one lane head-to-head for much of the summer and early fall.

The city indicated that, if all goes well, it could fully reopen to traffic by the end of Wednesday.

