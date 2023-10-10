Badlands Big Sticks to join Northwoods League, 24th team in league

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It was announced Tuesday that the Badlands Big Sticks are joining the Northwoods League in 2024.

The Big Sticks began playing in the Expedition League in 2018, their inaugural season, before joining the Independence League in 2022. The Northwoods League will be the organization’s third league in seven years.

“It’s very exciting,” said Big Sticks General Manager Jason Watson. “It’s something that’s been on our mind since day one, that this could be a possibility. We’re looking forward to developing those rivalries with Bismarck and Minot with us being so close.”

The Big Sticks are the third organization in North Dakota to be part of the country’s largest collegiate summer baseball league.

“We’ve had a friendly relationship, so it’ll be good to work with (the Bismarck Larks and Minot Hot Tots). To be able to share the way we do things, the way they do things, to hopefully be able to grow all three markets,” said Watson.

In Badlands’ time in the Expedition League, it won three division titles (2018, 2019, 2020) and one league championship (2019). In their two seasons in the Independence League, the Big Sticks went 57-45 (559).

As the league sits now, the Big Sticks will be the NWL’s 24th organization.

