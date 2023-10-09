Students explore possibilities of a career in the medical field through MedX program

By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For many students, it takes a while to decide what they’d like to do after high school. Other students know what they want to do and start taking steps toward achieving their goals before graduating.

A group of high school students started participating in Sanford’s MedX program recently. It’s meant to give them a chance to see what the medical field is really like.

High school senior Tayton McDowell told us why she wants to be a nurse.

“I’m really into helping people, and I’ve been a CNA for almost a year and a half now. I’ve worked on the ambulance, so I really enjoy helping people, and I think that it’s my calling,” said McDowell.

High school senior Ava Lindstrom said she wants to be a neonatal nurse.

“I like babies, and knowing that I can help babies to be better and get out of the hospital, and being there to help support their families would make me feel good,” said Lindstrom.

Students learned about Sanford’s pharmacy and sterile processing system during the first session. The next session will cover emergency air medicine.

