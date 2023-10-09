The story behind Addison’s Law

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The National Institutes of Health says Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, is the leading cause of death in babies between one month and one year old. Previously, doctors defined deaths like strangulation or suffocation as SIDS cases, but now those cases are considered Sudden Unexpected Infant Death, or SUID, cases.

On July 25, 2012, Tammy Czapiewski dropped off her then four-year-old son and six-month-old daughter Addison at daycare. It was Addison’s third day there. Tammy said she got a call later that day saying her daughter was en route to the hospital because she was having breathing problems. In reality, Addison had died due to Sudden Unexpected Infant Death while she was taking a nap at the daycare.

“I had actually beat the ambulance there. I was there waiting in the bay for her to arrive. I was just thinking, ‘You know, she just needs some oxygen, she’ll be fine.’ That was what my thought process was, of not thinking the worst-case scenario, then came to find out later that she had passed away. She was laid down when she was fussy and awake on the other end of the room and was not checked on for 45 minutes,” said Czapiewski.

Czapiewski said that wasn’t all, though. She said Addison had been put into a crib with multiple blankets, was lying on her side and had aspirated at some point. She said there will always be the “what if” questions.

“How would life be with her in here? Like, she would be a sixth grader, she would be eleven years old, instead of burying her on my 29th birthday,” said Czapiewski.

Czapiewski said she found out soon after her daughter’s passing that there was little government oversight on safe sleep practices in daycares.

Before Addison’s death, it wasn’t mandated that care providers check in on sleeping children every 15 minutes, but now that Czapiewski has successfully gotten Addison’s law instated in North Dakota, it’s a requirement.

Sarah Myers, a nurse at Child Care Aware North Dakota, said her organization provides annual training sessions for care providers on safe sleep practices.

“It’s always making sure, like I said, that they have them in their view when they’re sleeping is best, but if they’re not able to do that, then they are required to have a monitor so that they can hear them at all times,” said Myers.

Myers said it’s important for providers to make sure babies aren’t sleeping at an incline, in a restrictive environment or have their arms pinned down, among other things.

Czapiewski considers Addison a guardian angel for her younger sister, who was born after Addison’s Law went into effect in 2015.

You can find more information on safe sleep practices on Child Care Aware’s website.

