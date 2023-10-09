Sons of Jacob Cemetery bringing the Jewish community together in Starkweather, ND

STARKWEATHER, N.D. (KFYR) - Despite the chaos in the Middle East with the attack on Israel, a small North Dakota community shines through, bringing those near and far in the Jewish community together.

Starkweather, North Dakota, is home to Sons of Jacob Cemetery, one of three preserved Jewish cemeteries in the state.

Cemetery Committee member Mike Connor grew up near the grounds. He and his family made friends with the Jewish people nearby. In 2005, he joined the effort to bring the graveyard back to life.

He and about 10 other members got to work raising and cleaning the headstones, eventually dedicating a memorial listing all 104 homesteaders of Jewish extraction from 1885 to the early 1900s in the cemetery. In 2017, the group got the cemetery listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“I compare it to throwing a rock into a pond. It just seems like the ripples keep going out. Little did we know in 2005 when we started working on a simple memorial that this thing would just grow and grow and grow,” said Connor.

Connor says he’s gotten a lot of memorable visitors over the years, some with ties to those buried in the cemetery.

He says two special visitors he now knows well are Joanne Yelnick and her son, Daniel the Rabbi. He says the pair flew from their home in Israel to Winnipeg, rented a car, and made their way down to Starkweather to see the cemetery.

Connor most recently heard from them after the Hamas attack in their home country; they let him know they are safe.

“It made me feel good when I heard from Joanne. Talk about ripples, that’s the lady that flew from Israel in 2013. I had never met her. I didn’t know her from Adam or Eve. Now, we correspond regularly by emails,” said Connor.

Connor is Christian but says they send warm wishes back and forth during both Christian and Jewish holidays.

For more information or to visit the Sons of Jacob, go to sojnorthdakota.org.

